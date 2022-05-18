Australia

Target Time and Superquiz, Thursday, May 19

TARGET TIME

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find not less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record just isn’t exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 11 phrases, common; 15 phrases, good; 20+ phrases, glorious

Yesterday’s Target Time: aport, argot, atop, auto, gaur, goat, groat, parr, parrot, parry, half, celebration, patu, payout, painting, pray, proa, PURGATORY, ragout, ragu, rapt, raptor, raupo, roar, rota, rotary, taro, tarry, toga, entice, tray, uproar, yoga.

