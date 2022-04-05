Target Time and Superquiz, Tuesday, April 5
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find no less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist is just not exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 13 phrases, common; 17 phrases, good; 22+ phrases, glorious
Yesterday’s Target Time: coot, cote, cotter, crept, octet, otter, pert, poet, port, porter, potter, potto, proctor, defend, PROTECTOR, recto, rector, report, retort, retro, root, rooter, rote, rotor, toot, tooter, tope, toper, tore, torero, torpor, tort, torte, tote, troop, trooper, trope, trot.
Chris Berry