Target Time and Superquiz, Wednesday, April 20

TARGET TIME

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find no less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist shouldn’t be exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 11 phrases, common; 16 phrases, good; 21+ phrases, wonderful