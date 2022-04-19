Target Time and Superquiz, Wednesday, April 20
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find no less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist shouldn’t be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 11 phrases, common; 16 phrases, good; 21+ phrases, wonderful
Yesterday’s Target Time: aged, agent, ague, agued, augend, increase, AUGMENTED, dengue, dung, edge, egad, endgame, recreation, gamed, gamete, gamut, gate, gated, gatemen, gaud, gaunt, gean, gene, genet, gent, genu, geum, gnat, guan, mage, magnet, manege, mange, menage, metage, mutagen, negate, negated, nudge, nutmeg, tang, tegmen, tenge.
Harry Hollinsworth