Target Time and Superquiz, Wednesday, March 30
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find a minimum of one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record shouldn’t be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 12 phrases, common; 17 phrases, good; 23+ phrases, wonderful
Yesterday’s Target Time: anew, reply, enwrap, ewer, newer, NEWSPAPER, pawn, prawn, renew, resew, resewn, sawer, sawn, sewer, sewn, spawn, spawner, spew, spewer, swan, swap, swapper, swear, sweep, wane, ware, warn, warp, wasp, wean, weaner, put on, weep, weer, have been, wrap, wren.
Harry Hollinsworth