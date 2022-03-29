Target Time and Superquiz, Wednesday, March 30

TARGET TIME

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find a minimum of one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record shouldn’t be exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 12 phrases, common; 17 phrases, good; 23+ phrases, wonderful