Target Time and Superquiz, Wednesday, May 18
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist isn’t exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 11 phrases, common; 15 phrases, good; 20+ phrases, wonderful
Yesterday’s Target Time: cent, cento, live performance, concerto, cone, conte, CONVECTOR, convert, corn, cornet, coronet, coven, crone, croon, croton, enroot, word, noter, as soon as, oncer, onto, oven, recon, hire, tenor, tern, tone, toner, toon, torn, vent.
Harry Hollinsworth