Target Time and Superquiz, Wednesday, May 18

TARGET TIME

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist isn’t exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Credit:

Today’s Target: 11 phrases, common; 15 phrases, good; 20+ phrases, wonderful