Tas salmon giant takeover bid ‘chequered’

Conservationists have raised considerations in regards to the environmental historical past of a Canadian firm slated to take over Tasmanian aquaculture large Tassal.

Tassal, the one remaining Australian-owned main salmon farm enterprise, on Tuesday advisable shareholders settle for a $1.1 billion takeover bid by aquaculture firm Cooke.

Tassal chief government Mark Ryan mentioned Cooke was a “natural fit” and the acquisition would fast-track Tassal’s aim to be one of many world’s most clear and sustainable protein producers.

The Bob Brown Foundation, state Greens and Tasmanian Alliance for Marine Protection (TAMP) have lashed the takeover.

TAMP performing co-chair Sheenagh Neill described Cooke’s environmental historical past as “chequered”.

In a authorized settlement with the Washington Department of Ecology in 2019, the corporate paid a $US332,000 penalty after the collapse of a pen launched 250,000 non-native fish.

In 2019 it was additionally fined by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection over a number of violations at farming websites within the US state, together with having too many fish in pens.

“The purchase of Tassal by Canadian seafood giant Cooke is another tragedy for Tasmania’s environment, and ultimately for Tassal’s workers,” state Greens MP Rosalie Woodruff mentioned.

“Our precious waters are already suffering from the unbridled growth of the fin-fish industry.”

The takeover bid comes after New Zealand firm Sealord purchased Petuna in 2020 and Brazilian-owned JBS purchased Huon Aquaculture in 2021.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff mentioned the state Liberal authorities was a robust backer of the salmon trade, however was additionally vigorous to make sure neighborhood expectations had been met.

“This is an important industry for Tasmania. The salmon industry employs many thousands of Tasmanians in rural and regional (areas),” Mr Rockliff instructed reporters.

“What is important (is) that whoever invests in our aquaculture … that they recognise we have some of the most stringent environmental regulations and sustainability expectations of anywhere in the world.”

Tassal’s salmon farms in Tasmania span 5 marine zones.

“We understand completely that the Tasmanian fish farming industry is Australia’s most valuable seafood production sector,” Cooke chief government Glenn Cooke mentioned.

“Our top priority will be to work with other producers and government regulators on continuous environmental improvement plans, as well as strengthening supply chain and local community relationships.

“We intend to make strategic investments in engineering, science and know-how to additional improve Tassal’s capabilities.”

The takeover, which is subject to the approval of Tassal shareholders as well as court approval, is expected to be finalised this year.

A ten-year salmon plan being developed by the Tasmanian authorities for implementation in 2023 features a shift to land-based and deep-water fish farming.