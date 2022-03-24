Taskin Ahmed five-for gives Bangladesh historic ODI series win in South Africa
Majestic 2022 continues for Bangladesh as bowling effort units up snug chase for batting unit
Bangladesh 156 for 1 (Tamim 87*, Litton 48) beat South Africa 154 (Malan 39, Maharaj 28, Taskin 5-35) by 9 wickets
Before this tour, South Africa had by no means misplaced to Bangladesh at dwelling in 20 years. They would rue loads of their selections on this sport, significantly Temba Bavuma selecting to bat on a SuperSport Park pitch that gave the impression to be fairly cheesy. They bought off to a robust begin, however a number of of their batters had been responsible of in search of boundaries and limits alone, which led them into making a substantial quantity of errors.
de Kock’s wicket sucked the life out of the house facet and Taskin used the opening to get the large wickets. He shortly eliminated Kyle Verreynne, who made a fifty within the second sport. Malan, who finally prime scored with 39, additionally fell to Taskin’s intelligent considering. Seeing Malan advance down the wicket, Taskin bowled a faster, shorter supply that Malan might solely edge. Mushfiqur Rahim took a wise catch transferring to his proper.
Kagiso Rabada was Taskin’s fifth wicket however the second was soured barely when Mushfiqur, who took the sting, sprained his shoulder by throwing the ball up in celebration. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper needed to go away the sector however he returned not too lengthy after, sporting a somewhat sheepish smile. South Africa’s innings resulted in shambles when Keshav Maharaj, who made a combating 28, was run after No. 11 Tabraiz Shamsi refused a single off the final ball of the thirty seventh over.
A streaky boundary within the 18th over introduced up the 100-run opening stand – Bangladesh’s seventh in an abroad ODI, and the second in opposition to South Africa. Maharaj lastly broke the partnership when Litton popped one to cowl within the twenty first over. Litton’s 48 included eight boundaries, principally hit by way of sq. on the off facet. He allowed Tamim to do the majority of the scoring of their 127-run stand.
Tamim, who hadn’t scored an ODI fifty since his century in opposition to Zimbabwe in July final 12 months, batted with intent. He cracked 14 fours in his 82-ball 87, and was significantly extreme on South Africa’s quicks. He was relentless in opposition to Maharaj and Shamsi too. Tamim’s knock embodied Bangladesh’s mindset earlier than and through this ODI sequence.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84