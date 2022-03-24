Taskin Ahmed five-for gives Bangladesh historic ODI series win in South Africa

Bangladesh 156 for 1 (Tamim 87*, Litton 48) beat South Africa 154 (Malan 39, Maharaj 28, Taskin 5-35) by 9 wickets

Bangladesh raced to their maiden ODI sequence win in South Africa, sealing it 2-1 after they beat the house facet by 9 wickets on Wednesday. The match ended earlier than sundown in Centurion with Taskin Ahmed ‘s first five-wicket haul in eight years overpowering South Africa and bowling them out for 154. Captain Tamim Iqbal ‘s unbeaten 87 then ensured Bangladesh’s biggest overseas win when it comes to balls remaining. For the report, it was 141.

Before this tour, South Africa had by no means misplaced to Bangladesh at dwelling in 20 years. They would rue loads of their selections on this sport, significantly Temba Bavuma selecting to bat on a SuperSport Park pitch that gave the impression to be fairly cheesy. They bought off to a robust begin, however a number of of their batters had been responsible of in search of boundaries and limits alone, which led them into making a substantial quantity of errors.

Still, only a few would have anticipated Bangladesh to bowl out South Africa of their yard in 37 overs in such an essential sport. The rating of 154 is their lowest complete in opposition to Bangladesh. The 2-1 sequence loss additionally dents South Africa’s progress in the direction of automated qualification to the 2023 World Cup, given they’re down in ninth place on the ODI Super League factors desk.

Bangladesh performed just like the table-toppers they’re. They rode on Taskin’s 5 for 35 to placed on their strongest bowling efficiency in opposition to a higher-ranked facet in abroad circumstances. Mehidy Hasan Miraz set them on their approach with Quinton de Kock’s wicket within the seventh over at a time when South Africa was motoring alongside at seven runs an over.

de Kock’s wicket sucked the life out of the house facet and Taskin used the opening to get the large wickets. He shortly eliminated Kyle Verreynne, who made a fifty within the second sport. Malan, who finally prime scored with 39, additionally fell to Taskin’s intelligent considering. Seeing Malan advance down the wicket, Taskin bowled a faster, shorter supply that Malan might solely edge. Mushfiqur Rahim took a wise catch transferring to his proper.

South Africa slid additional throughout Taskin’s third spell with Dwaine Pretorius nicking a large one and hazard man David Miller trapped down the leg facet. Both wickets got here because of a string of dot balls that pissed off the batters into enjoying low-percentage pictures.

Kagiso Rabada was Taskin’s fifth wicket however the second was soured barely when Mushfiqur, who took the sting, sprained his shoulder by throwing the ball up in celebration. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper needed to go away the sector however he returned not too lengthy after, sporting a somewhat sheepish smile. South Africa’s innings resulted in shambles when Keshav Maharaj, who made a combating 28, was run after No. 11 Tabraiz Shamsi refused a single off the final ball of the thirty seventh over.

If there was any unease in regards to the SuperSport Park pitch, it evaporated as quickly as Tamim and Litton Das began to play their pictures. Litton although bought an early break. He wasn’t even off the mark when Maharaj dropped him at level.

The Bangladesh openers batted conservatively for the primary seven overs earlier than Tamim struck a pair of boundaries off Lungi Ngidi. When he struck Rabada for 4 consecutive fours within the tenth over, the worry that Bangladesh would possibly mess up the chase, particularly on March 23 (cue the eye-rolling emoji), simply vanished.

A streaky boundary within the 18th over introduced up the 100-run opening stand – Bangladesh’s seventh in an abroad ODI, and the second in opposition to South Africa. Maharaj lastly broke the partnership when Litton popped one to cowl within the twenty first over. Litton’s 48 included eight boundaries, principally hit by way of sq. on the off facet. He allowed Tamim to do the majority of the scoring of their 127-run stand.

Tamim, who hadn’t scored an ODI fifty since his century in opposition to Zimbabwe in July final 12 months, batted with intent. He cracked 14 fours in his 82-ball 87, and was significantly extreme on South Africa’s quicks. He was relentless in opposition to Maharaj and Shamsi too. Tamim’s knock embodied Bangladesh’s mindset earlier than and through this ODI sequence.