Tasmania asks for ‘firm date’ on AFL licence vote
The Tasmanian authorities stays assured the AFL will award the state its personal crew however has requested the league to set a agency date for the presidents’ vote to happen.
Officials from the Apple Isle have utilized delicate stress on the AFL, reiterating that Tasmania had “significant government and taxpayer investment” underpinning the push for a brand new membership.
The vote was initially scheduled for a while in August, however time is quick operating out.
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff mentioned he was in “constant contact” with AFL chief govt Gillon McLachlan and his understanding was that the vote might nonetheless occur earlier than the tip of the month they usually had been nonetheless in negotiations.
Furthermore, the state’s Sports Minister Nic Street known as for a precise date for the vote.
“If they are not going to meet the August 31 deadline, then we would like a firm date when a decision will be made,” Street mentioned.
“Everything they have communicated to us has been positive. We still believe in the bid, we still think we are going to get a yes, but, we would like to know when exactly that will be so we can put some planning in place for the introduction of a team.”
Rockliff mentioned Tasmania needed to ensure they acquired every part proper and the offer of $150 million in funding including $10 million a year over 10 years remained in place regardless of reviews the AFL needed extra public cash dedicated.
“We’ve put forward a very strong bid and the AFL has said it is a strong bid,” Rockliff mentioned.
“We consider that bid can help an AFL licence for Tasmania. We are nonetheless in discussions and there’s a lot to work via.