Tasmania asks for ‘firm date’ on AFL licence vote

The Tasmanian authorities stays assured the AFL will award the state its personal crew however has requested the league to set a agency date for the presidents’ vote to happen.

Officials from the Apple Isle have utilized delicate stress on the AFL, reiterating that Tasmania had “significant government and taxpayer investment” underpinning the push for a brand new membership.

The vote was initially scheduled for a while in August, however time is quick operating out.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff mentioned he was in “constant contact” with AFL chief govt Gillon McLachlan and his understanding was that the vote might nonetheless occur earlier than the tip of the month they usually had been nonetheless in negotiations.

Furthermore, the state’s Sports Minister Nic Street known as for a precise date for the vote.