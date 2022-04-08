Tasmania’s new premier revealed

Jeremy Rockliff will turn out to be Tasmania’s subsequent premier in a step up from his position because the state’s deputy chief.

Mr Rockliff was the one nomination for the position and might be assisted by Michael Ferguson, who’s set to turn out to be deputy premier.

Both might be sworn into their new roles in a ceremony at Tasmania’s Government House on Friday afternoon.

Mr Rockliff was beforehand deputy premier and schooling minsiter.

The announcement comes after Peter Gutwein’s shock resignation because the state’s chief final week.