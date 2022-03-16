Tasmania’s Shield tail hits out at Vics

Some tail-end hitting has arrested a middle-order collapse to raise Tasmania to a useful whole of their must-win Sheffield Shield match in opposition to Victoria.

Tasmania misplaced a wicket within the first over of day two however swung the bat to pile on 105 runs in simply 21.4 overs to be dismissed for 355.

Spinner Tom Andrews carved out 39 from 44 balls, whereas Jackson Bird cracked 26 off simply 18 balls, together with two sixes in three balls off fellow quick bowler James Pattinson.

Tom Rogers was dismissed within the first over of the day.

The spinners continued to do the harm for the Vics with rookie Todd Murphy returning figures of 4-98, whereas Jon Holland (4-82) wrapped up the tail.

Victoria are 0-13 in reply, having confronted simply six overs earlier than the lunch break.

Ben McDermott led the way in which on day one however narrowly missed a 3rd first-class century when he was dismissed for 94 within the remaining over on Tuesday.

McDermott and Matthew Wade (61) placed on 129 for the third wicket.

Five groups share two wins apiece to be locked in a battle for 2 spots on this month’s Shield remaining, however Tasmania have performed a match greater than their opponents.