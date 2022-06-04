Taste of Tobago whets appetite for upcoming festivals

Tobago

The Moriah Ole Time Wedding is reenacted by Leeei James and Chantal Augustine at a Taste Of Tobago micro-market within the Garden Theatre at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain, Friday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

TRINIDADIANS acquired a savoury Taste of Tobago on Friday at a micro-market organised by the Division of Tourism and Culture at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain.

Apart from being the curtain raiser to the critically-acclaimed Bitter Cassava play, the micro-market supplied spectators a style of Tobago Heritage Festival, scheduled for July 22- August 1, Blue Food Festival, in October, and Tobago Carnival, from October 28-30.

Trinis take a look at a few of the gadgets on show on the Taste of Tobago micro-market at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain. – Stephon Nicholas

There was additionally a mini-display of the favored Ole Time Wedding, a staple for Tobago Heritage Festival from the Moriah Village Council. There have been additionally a number of cubicles displaying craft gadgets, dasheen merchandise, cassava merchandise. and different confectioneries. And to tease the tastebuds, there have been free samples of crab and dumpling, cassava pone, cassava balls, and a pleasant cocktail of coconut rum and cassava.

Sandra Gopaul performs her half within the reenactment of The Moriah Ole Time Wedding at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Tobago Festivals Ltd CEO John Arnold mentioned the micro-market was the brainchild of Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris, It introduced the Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC), Tobago Hotel and Tourism Institute (THTI), Tobago Festivals, Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) and Shaw Park Complex underneath one umbrella.

From left, Akiesha Cadoz, Kimoy Kirk and Afeshia Des Vignes of their heritage nook from the THA Division of Tourism and Culture at Friday’s micro-market at Queen’s Hall. – SUREASH CHOLAI

He mentioned the goal was to “piggyback” on the recognition of the Bitter Cassava play. He anticipated Trinis would get pleasure from it as a lot as their Tobago counterparts.

“I think a good play is a good play,” he mentioned. “A good production is a good production. Same way people responded in Tobago, I think the reports about the acting, the music, the dancing, the lighting, the set, the cues and so on, that will speak volumes here.”

Crab and dumping samples at a Taste of Tobago. –

He mentioned Tobago has quite a few distinctive merchandise available on the market, which he hoped Trinis would love.

“We are promoting the Blue Food Festival also. We have some blue food wine samples. The THTI has come up with several products around the cassava – you have the cassava rum cake and the chocolate cookies which are made from the cassava. They have a lot of stuff going on there.”

He mentioned the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company Ltd has been doing “a lot of good work” with dasheen merchandise with the goal of exporting.

“That whole idea of diversification is a topic of the current administration.”

He mentioned home tourism stays on the precedence for Tobago.

“Over the years, domestic tourism has been a big thing for Tobago. It has been one of the things that has kept the thing buoyant even when international travel dropped. That will continue. This is happening here.”