Tata Altroz dual-clutch automatic variant bookings commence

Tata Motors on Wednesday introduced the graduation of bookings of the Altroz dual-clutch automated (DCA) model. Customers can e book the Tata Altroz premium hatchback within the DCA variant in any respect the approved dealerships of the corporate for a token quantity of ₹21,000. Deliveries for the mannequin will start from mid-March.

The superior dual-clutch automated expertise being provided on the Altroz comes with a moist clutch transmission, providing a seamless driving expertise to clients. The Altroz DCA possibility can be launched in a brand new color – Opera Blue and can be out there within the high three variants – XT, XZ and XZ+ of 1.2L Revotron petrol engine.

In addition to Opera Blue, the Altroz DCA can even be part of the Dark vary in addition to be out there in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colors.

Tata Altroz premium hatchback final month completed two years within the Indian automobile market and has discovered greater than 1.25 lakh takers. Now, with the launch of the DCA model on Altroz, the corporate hopes to attach with an ever bigger buyer base. “We are assured that the Altroz DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and can match the evolving choice of our clients,” mentioned Rajan Amba, Vice President – Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Tata Altroz instructions over 20% market share (YTD) in its section whereas the addition of the Dark to its portfolio final 12 months additional enhanced its fashion quotient. The mannequin is the primary from the corporate to be primarily based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) structure and comes with premium options reminiscent of leatherette seats, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, rear ac vents, cruise management, auto headlamps, iRA related automobile expertise, and others.

