Tata Group shares post about JRD Tata’s iconic pilot’s license he earned in 1929

Tata Group lately took to Instagram to share an attention-grabbing piece of historical past involving JRD Tata. The submit, which has now created a buzz, is in regards to the industrialist being the primary in India to earn a business aviator’s certificates.

In the caption of the submit, they shared the story intimately. “Do you know about the connection between India’s first pilot’s license and the first flight of Air India? The story goes back to #TDTY in 1929,” they wrote. Then they defined how “on February 10, 1929, JRD ‘Jeh’ Tata earned the first commercial aviator’s certificate in India.”

“Jeh not only set up India’s first airline — Tata Air Service, which later became Air India — but also went on to pilot its inaugural flight. On an exciting October dawn in 1932, he soared into the sky from Karachi in a Puss Moth, flying towards Bombay at what was then a “dazzling 100 miles an hour”. All he was armed with was a pair of goggles, his trusted slide rule that he at all times carried on flights, “a silent prayer”, and his little blue and gold aviator’s certificates that bore the Number 1,” they added. The submit is full with two photographs and one in every of them reveals the long-lasting license of JRD Tata.

Take a have a look at the submit:

The submit, which was shared yesterday, has gathered greater than 5,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The submit has additionally prompted folks to place up numerous feedback.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram person. “Wow,” shared one other. “That’s a treasured history of not only Jeh but of India as well….,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the submit?