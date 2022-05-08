Tata IPL 2022: CSK vs DC head to head records, Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The second encounter of this Sunday’s doubleheader guarantees to be full of pleasure as a assured Delhi Capitals will lock horns with a beleaguered Chennai Super Kings. This fixture will happen on the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Coming into this match, Chennai Super Kings are positioned ninth on the factors desk and are virtually out of the playoffs race. Also, they’ll nonetheless spoil the get together for Delhi Capitals in addition to the fortunes of different groups within the competitors. The MS Dhoni-led franchise will likely be hoping to win their remaining matches and end their marketing campaign on a excessive.

Delhi Capitals, however, have discovered their vary with a thumping win within the final match are positioned fifth on the tally, with 5 wins and as many losses and their web run charge of +0.641.

A check out the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between each the edges:

CSK vs DC head-to-head:

Total – 26

26 Chennai Super Kings – 16

16 Delhi Capitals – 10

10 No outcome – 0

CSK vs DC earlier match:

In the final match between these two sides, Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets on the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

Last 5 outcomes:

Chennai Super Kings received by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals received by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals received by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals received by 5 wickets

Delhi Capitals received by 44 runs

CSK vs DC Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings possible enjoying XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c ), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals possible enjoying XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

