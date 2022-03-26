Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live Update: Umesh strikes early, sends back CSK openers – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live cricket rating , 1st IPL Match Live Coverage: An excellent over from Umesh. He remains to be getting a touch of motion. He strikes first ball in that over as Conway mistimes his loft straight to mid on. Umesh is disciplined together with his traces off the subsequent 5 balls and offers away only one run. 1 run and a wicket off the over.

Preview: The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its largest season on Saturday, with a galaxy of high names and two new franchises increasing the world’s richest cricket competitors to 10 groups for its fifteenth version.

But crowds within the cricket-mad nation will, initially at the least, be restricted to 25 per cent capability with group video games restricted to 4 venues, one in Pune and two in Mumbai and one in Navi Mumbai.

The venues for the three playoff matches and the 29 May ultimate are but to be introduced.

The groups might be divided into two teams of 5, based mostly on their earlier IPL information, for a 70-match common season that guarantees to be the primary accomplished completely in India since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event kicks off with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking over Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Four-time IPL winners Chennai mentioned Thursday that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja after making the workforce probably the most profitable for the reason that league began in 2008.

Here’s all you want to know concerning the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 fixture:

When is the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will happen on 26 March 2022.

What time will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match begin?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will happen at 7 PM IST.

Where will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 be performed?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match might be performed on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where are you able to watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 on TV and on-line?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match might be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match may even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar. You may observe firstpost.com for commentary and dwell scores from the match.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Adam Milne, Simrajeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajavardhan Hangargekar, Prashanth Solanki.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Tim Southee, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Baba Indrajith (wicketkeeper), Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Ashok Sharma, Rasikh Salam.

With AFP inputs

