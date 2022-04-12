Tata IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score and Updates: Bangalore in trouble in 217 run chase – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore lose Faf, Kohli, Maxwell and Rawat of their 217 run chase

Preview: A winless Chennai Super Kings will tackle high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore on 12 April on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. While four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are eager to bag their maiden victory of the season, RCB might be trying to proceed their profitable streak with this sport.

A loss for CSK could make their technique to the playoffs subsequent to not possible. For RCB, a win could be a probability to safe the highest spot on the factors desk.

RCB are trying assured this yr underneath the management of Faf du Plessis. They misplaced their season opener in opposition to Punjab Kings, regardless of posting a complete of 200 plus on board. However, their batters clicked properly within the final three matches as properly and took the aspect to victory. Opener Anuj Rawat registered his maiden fifty in opposition to Mumbai Indians within the final fixture. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have additionally proven some spectacular performances with the bat.

On the opposite hand, defending champions CSK are lagging in each division. Their skipper, Ravindra Jadeja, has not been on top of things to this point. The aspect solely managed to attain 200 plus as soon as however have been crushed by debutants Lucknow Super Giants. The crew’s batting unit was a failure within the different three matches and scored sub-par totals.

Chennai Super Kings are lacking their dependable pacer Deepak Chahar and haven’t been capable of finding a substitute for him. CSK wants to fireplace as a unit in the event that they hope to win in opposition to a robust RCB.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match might be performed on 12 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match happen?

The CSK vs RCB match might be held at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match begin?

The CSK vs RCB match will start from 7.30 pm onwards. Both captains will face for the toss at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match reside?



The CSK vs RCB match might be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed on-line reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can even comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:



Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, Okay Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Luvnith Sisodia, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.