Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Update: Hyderabad steady in 155-run chase – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: SRH are upping the ante and Sharma helps them do the job. Four singles, one double and 4 from the over. Sharma hit a 4 to midwicket. 93 extra required.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to place an finish to their winless run this season once they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Saturday’s doubleheader.

SRH, alternatively, haven’t fared any higher. The aspect too has failed to provide an all-round efficiency on the turf.

The match will begin at 3.30 pm.

Here’s all the pieces it’s worthwhile to know concerning the CSK vs SRH match.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be performed?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will happen on 9 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will probably be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match begin?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start from 3.30 pm onwards. The toss will probably be held at 3 pm.

Where are you able to watch CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will probably be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ok. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, Ok.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.