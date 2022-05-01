Tata IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Rahul, Hooda dominate DC bowlers – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Tata IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: After Shardul Thakur broke that stand and eliminated Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda have carried out the rescue operation fairly nicely.

PREVIEW: Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will sq. off for an IPL 2022 match on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. DC gained their final match in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders whereas LSG beat Punjab Kings fairly comfortably. The type of Rishabh Pant will stay a priority for DC. The left-hander has regarded good in patches however hasn’t been in a position to produce a giant rating but. His captaincy has been questioned too as he didn’t full the complete quota of Kuldeep Yadav regardless of the left-arm wrist spinner selecting three wickets in three overs.

LSG, however, would need their different batters to attain and assist out KL Rahul.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match be performed?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will happen on 1 May 2022.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will likely be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match begin?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start from 3:30 pm onwards on Sunday (1 May). The coin will likely be tossed in entrance of the captains at 3 pm.

Where are you able to watch the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants can even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan