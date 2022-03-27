Tata IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Update: Rohit, Kishan get MI off to brisk start – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live cricket rating , 2nd IPL Match Live Coverage: A great begin from Kuldeep, varies his tempo nicely together with variations. Just three singles off the over.

Preview: Delhi Capitals begin their IPL journey with a face-off towards probably the most profitable facet of the event, Mumbai Indians led by India skipper Rohit Sharma on 27 March. This match goes to happen on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 pm.

After going by a below-par season final yr, Mumbai Indians are extremely decided to show the desk round whereas the Capitals will battle to raise their first IPL trophy this season underneath the captaincy of India’s rising expertise, Rishabh Pant.

Mumbai Indians purchased 21 gamers on this yr’s public sale. They had retained three of their most potent weapons in Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah. The 23-year-old Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan received the best bid of this yr from his outdated workforce. Mumbai Indian took him for Rs 15.25 crore.

Delhi Capitals had retained the likes of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje. They signed Australian opener batsman David Warner among the many marquee gamers this yr within the mega public sale.

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in each the league matches final yr. In IPL 2020, Capitals misplaced their first IPL ultimate towards Mumbai. In 2021, Delhi was probably the most promising facet as they have been on the high of the factors desk however couldn’t make it to the ultimate.

When is the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will happen on 27 March 2022.

What time will the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match begin?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. The toss will happen at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the DC vs MI IPL 2022 be performed?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match shall be performed on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where are you able to watch DC vs MI IPL 2022 on TV and on-line?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match may also be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar. You can even observe firstpost.com for commentary and reside scores from the match.

Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Aryan Juyal, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram