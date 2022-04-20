Tata IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: DC thump PBKS by 9 wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Live cricket rating, thirty second IPL Match Live Coverage: DC are simply three runs away. They take 12 off the Chahar over. Sarfaraz cuts one by level after which Warner slog sweeps one over the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Warner then will get to his 50 with a lower to 3rd man. They take 9 off the Ellis over. 21 off the final two overs.

Preview: Struggling Delhi Capitals will look to return to profitable methods once they tackle Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening. MCA Stadium in Pune was initially speculated to host the fixture nevertheless it has now been moved to Brabourne Stadium. Delhi Capitals are dealing with a COVID-19 scare in their camp. So far, 4 instances have been reported. As per newest experiences, Mitchell Marsh has been admitted to the hospital after testing constructive.

Punjab Kings, in the meantime, will attempt to produce a scientific present once they step onto the turf. In their final recreation, Punjab misplaced to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

When will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match be performed?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will happen on 20 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings match be held?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match has been relocated to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings match begin?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will likely be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match can even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can entry firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

