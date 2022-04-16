Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: David Warner brings up 2nd consecutive half-century – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Score: Tidy over from Maxwell with simply 5 coming off it, together with a brace to Warner within the final supply. Warner, in the meantime, brings up his second half-century on the trot for the Capitals, taking simply 29 deliveries for a similar. Umpire indicators timeout on the finish of this over.

Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore reside rating streaming, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will tackle Faf du Plessis‘ Royal Challengers Bangalore within the Indian Premier League 2022 on Saturday.

After profitable the primary recreation towards Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals have been defeated of their subsequent two matches. However, they received their marketing campaign again on observe after they beat Kolkata Knight Riders within the final match. Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 215 runs and restricted KKR 44 runs in need of the goal.

After dropping their first match to Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to win their subsequent three video games. However, their profitable juggernaut was delivered to a halt by Chennai Super Kings within the earlier encounter.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be performed?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will happen on 16 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match can be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match begin?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start from 7.30 pm onwards. The toss can be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch the DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match can be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may also be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.