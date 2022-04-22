Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live Cricket Score and Update: Rajasthan off to confident start after being asked to bat – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live cricket rating , thirty fourth IPL Match Live Coverage: Khaleel introduced again for the ultimate over of the powerplay. Buttler, in the meantime, continues to boss the Capitals, smashing two maximums in three deliveries — the ball crusing over the midwicket fence on each events. Would’ve additionally collected a 4 within the second supply had it not been for a advantageous effort by Warner to save lots of a few runs. Buttler retains the strike with a single off the final ball, with 15 coming from the over.

Preview: A assured Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals within the Indian Premier League match on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Coming into this match, Delhi Capitals have three wins from six matches. They hammered Punjab Kings within the final match.

Rajasthan Royals, alternatively, scored 217 runs towards Kolkata Knight Riders of their final match and managed to sneak house within the last over in what proved to be an absolute thriller of a contest.

Jos Buttler, who smashed a 61-ball 103 towards KKR, will stay the important thing for Rajasthan. With the ball, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a hat-trick within the final match and in addition a five-wicket haul.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be performed?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will happen on 22 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match shall be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match begin?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss shall be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch DC vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kona Srikar-Bharat, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garhwal, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mitchell, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, Anunay- Singh, Rassie van der-Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.