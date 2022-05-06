Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI Live Cricket Score and Update: Pandya, Sudharsan keep Titans in the hunt – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI cricket rating, 51st IPL Match Live Coverage: Kartikeya introduced again. Three singles conceded within the first 4 balls. Hardik then pulls firmly in entrance of sq., selecting out the vacant cow nook area to gather his second boundary. Collects a brace off the final ball. Nine off the over. GT want 48 off 30 with eight wickets in hand.

Gujarat Titans will tackle the Mumbai Indians in Match 51 of IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat misplaced their second recreation of the season after they went down Punjab Kings within the final match, however they’re nonetheless topping the factors desk with 8 wins in 10 matches.

Mumbai Indians, then again, notched up their first win of the season in opposition to the Rajasthan Royals they usually might now be seeking to give an extended rope to a couple of the younger gamers tried out within the enjoying XI. They may even be making Tim David the finisher – a job Kieron Pollard was finishing up for the final 10-11 years. Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Karthikeya have been good inclusions as effectively.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be performed?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will happen on 6 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will probably be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match begin?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will start from 7.30 pm onwards. The toss will probably be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch GT vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will probably be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the GT vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

