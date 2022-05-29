Tata IPL 2022: GT vs RR Head to Head Records, Gujarat Titans Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

It will probably be a re-match of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match when Gujarat Titans conflict with the Rajasthan Royals within the ultimate on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. GT will get the privilege of taking part in within the entrance of their dwelling crowd however RR, however, would hope a change in venue will convey them luck.

RR doesn’t have a great file in opposition to GT. In the 2 matches that they’ve performed in opposition to one another on this 12 months’s IPL, GT have emerged on the profitable aspect on each events.

RR captain Sanju Samson will probably be hoping to alter that within the largest match of the event. If Jos Buttler fires on the high as he did in Qualifier 2 match in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore then RR’s possibilities will probably be vibrant. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal together with captain Samson will look to assist Buttler by taking part in essential knocks.

RR’s largest problem will probably be to see off Mohammed Shami with the brand new ball after which deal with Rashid Khan within the center. Buttler had performed Shami effectively however he was very subdued in opposition to Rashid.

RR’s bowling assault may also be below the scanner after being taken to the cleaners by David Miller and Hardik Pandya the final time these two sides met.

GT vs RR Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 2

Gujarat Titans: 2

Rajasthan Royals: 0

No Results: 0

GT vs RR final encounter

In the final match performed between these two sides, GT beat RR by 7 wickets on the Eden Garden in Kolkata on 24 May.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Praisdh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.