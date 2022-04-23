Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat Titans continue to score runs at brisk pace – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live cricket rating, thirty fifth IPL Match Live Coverage: Pandya has continued together with his onslaught. He is trying harmful in the mean time and never letting the bowlers cool down

PREVIEW: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans within the Indian Premier League match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match after a loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat Titans, then again, have been one of the crucial entertaining and constant facet of this season. There are few points with their batting order, however the type of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and David Miller have eased a number of their issues. Bowling is probably their energy and so far as the steadiness is worried, they’ve the most-rounded assault on this competitors.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match be performed?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will happen on 23 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match can be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match begin?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will begin at 3:30 pm. The toss will happen at 3 pm.

Where are you able to watch KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match can be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Baba Indrajith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Gujarat Titans: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Jayant Yadav, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Pradeep Sangwan, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

