Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Coverage, venue, date, timing – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Kolkata Knight Riders will tackle Mumbai Indians in Match 56 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 9).

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR come into this match after a 75-run drubbing by the hands of table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants and can look to bounce again.

KKR’s big margin of defeat of their final recreation has left them with eight factors from 11 video games. They have three matches left and the utmost they’ll attain is 14 factors, which is once more one thing that can’t assure even a fourth-place end.

Mumbai Indians, alternatively, have gained two back-to-back video games towards Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans and can goal to register their third victory of the match.

MI have already been eradicated from the race to the playoffs as they’ve simply 4 factors from 10 matches and even when they win all their remaining video games, the five-time champions can attain solely 12 factors, removed from what is required to advance to the following stage.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match be performed?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will happen on 9 May.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match might be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match begin?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will happen at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match might be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The KKR vs MI match will even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may also comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

