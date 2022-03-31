Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Coverage, venue, date, timing – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings reside rating streaming, IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders will sq. off towards Punjab Kings within the fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League. This fixture will happen on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai the place the pitch on provide has been helping the short bowlers in addition to the stroke makers.

KKR come into this match after a nervy three-wicket loss towards Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Shreyas Iyer and the crew shall be satisfied with the truth that regardless of posting a below-par whole, they stretched the match to the final over. The batters now must show some kind of understanding of the situations on provide and take dangers accordingly.

On the opposite hand, Punjab Kings began their marketing campaign with an exhilarating win after they chased down 205 towards Royal Challengers Bangalore within the first match. They have arguably probably the most highly effective batting order and it confirmed in that first match. However, captain Mayank Agarwal could be wanting extra from his bowlers and the inclusion of Kagiso Rabada ought to give the aspect a large shot within the arm.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match be performed?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will happen on 1 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match be held?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match shall be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match begin?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss shall be performed at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The KKR vs PBKS match will even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may observe firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Aaron Finch, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

