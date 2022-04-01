Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Update: KKR opt to bowl, Rabada replaces Sandeep for PBKS – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live cricket rating, eighth IPL Match Live Coverage

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will sq. off towards Punjab Kings within the fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League. This fixture will happen on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai the place the pitch on supply has been helping the short bowlers in addition to the stroke makers.

KKR come into this match after a nervy three-wicket loss towards Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Shreyas Iyer and the group can be happy with the truth that regardless of posting a below-par whole, they stretched the match to the final over. The batters now must show some form of understanding of the circumstances on supply and take dangers accordingly.

On the opposite hand, Punjab Kings began their marketing campaign with an exciting win once they chased down 205 towards Royal Challengers Bangalore within the first match. They have arguably essentially the most highly effective batting order and it confirmed in that first match. However, captain Mayank Agarwal can be wanting extra from his bowlers and the inclusion of Kagiso Rabada ought to give the aspect an enormous shot within the arm.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match be performed?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will happen on 1 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match be held?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match can be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match begin?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss can be carried out at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match can be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The KKR vs PBKS match may even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can even observe firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Aaron Finch, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.