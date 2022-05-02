Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will probably be hoping to snap a five-game dropping run once they tackle Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR, being led by ex-Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer this season, obtained off to a promising begin with three wins of their first 4 video games. The two-time champions although, have fallen far behind within the factors desk since that promising begin, dropping 5 video games in a row together with a slender seven-run loss in a high-scoring thriller in opposition to Rajasthan, the aspect they face on Monday.

Rajasthan themselves are approaching the again of a defeat, struggling a five-wicket loss on Saturday by the hands of Mumbai Indians, who collected their first win of the season of their ninth try. Rajasthan have been restricted to 158/6 after being requested to bat, with Suryakumar Yadav (51) and N Tilak Varma (35) laying the muse for the victory with an 81-run third-wicket stand. Mumbai ultimately obtained residence with 4 balls to spare, with all-rounder Tim David offering the of completion with an unbeaten 20 off 9 balls.

RR at the moment are sitting on the third spot on the IPL 2022 desk with six wins from 9 outings. KKR, then again, are eighth on the desk with simply six factors in 9 video games, desperately needing a win to maintain their hopes of ending within the prime 4 on the finish of the group stage alive.

Here’s all the things it is advisable know so far as the upcoming match is worried:

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be performed?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will happen on 2 May 2022.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will probably be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match begin?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm on Monday. The coin will probably be tossed in entrance of the captains at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will probably be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can even comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores updates and stay commentary of the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Baba Indrajith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Anunay Singh, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa

