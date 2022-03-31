Tata IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK, Live Updates: Chennai hand Lucknow a 211 run target – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Live cricket rating , seventh IPL Match Live Coverage: MS Dhoni finishes it off with a boundary and CSK end with 210/7 from the 20 overs. Robin Uthappa (50), Shivam Dube (49) and Moeen Ali (35) among the many runs. Two wickets every for Avesh, Tye, Bishnoi

Preview: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will face Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings within the Indian Premier League match on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (31 March).

Lucknow Super Giants performed their maiden IPL recreation in opposition to Gujarat Titans on Monday. However, it didn’t develop into a profitable try as they had been pipped by Gujarat Titans within the ultimate over.

Chennai Super Kings too had a poor begin in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders within the first match of this season. They may solely put up 131 for five and the one constructive for them was the type of MS Dhoni, who scored a half century.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match be performed?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will happen on 31 March.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will probably be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match begin?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards, whereas the toss will happen at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will probably be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. Apart from that, the match will probably be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Okay Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Chris Jordan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hari Nishanth, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar

