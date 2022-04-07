Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs DC Live score and Update: LSG fight back with three quick wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs DC Live cricket rating, fifteenth IPL Match Live Coverage: Another first rate over for LSG. The spinners have accomplished an exquisite job. Krunal concedes simply 7 from the over.

Preview: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants come into this match after wins of their earlier two matches. They misplaced their first recreation towards Gujarat Titans however bounced again to win their video games towards defending champions Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.

On the opposite hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians of their first recreation of the season however then misplaced to Gujarat Titans.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match be performed?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will happen on 7 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match shall be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match begin?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards, whereas the toss shall be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may also comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Srikar Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Mitchell Marsh

