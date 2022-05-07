Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR HIGHLIGHTS: LSG beat KKR by 75 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders HIGHLIGHTS: LSG beat KKR by 75 runs

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders ended their 5-game shedding streak after they beat Rajasthan Royals of their final encounter. This ought to give them quite a lot of confidence after they tackle a formidable Lucknow Super Giants. This essential fixture, particularly for Shreyas Iyer’s KKR will happen on the MCA Stadium in Pune on 7 May.

A red-hot Lucknow Super Giants come into this sport on the again of three consecutive wins. The match has some additional motivation for KL Rahul’s LSG – a win right here will assist them take an enormous step in direction of sealing their spot within the playoffs. They can be trying to stick with it with their momentum and get the job executed on this encounter.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match be performed?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will happen on 7 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will likely be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will likely be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The LSG vs KKR match may even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can observe firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.