Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score and Update: Four-down Mumbai in trouble in run-chase – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live cricket rating , thirty seventh IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Preview: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians dwell rating streaming, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants will sq. off with Mumbai Indians in what guarantees to a reasonably thrilling match of IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Both these sides have had a contrasting season up to now. While Lucknow Super Giants have received 4 out of seven matches and are positioned 4th on the factors desk, the Mumbai Indians have misplaced all their 7 matches up to now and stay determined to get off the mark.

Their newest defeat got here in opposition to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (21 April) on the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, the place MS Dhoni (28 runs off 13 balls) discovered his midas contact to information them previous the five-time champions, whereas chasing 156.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma will look to seek out his rhythm this IPL, having aggregated solely 114 runs throughout seven video games this season.

Here’s all you must learn about when and the place to look at the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match:

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match be performed?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will happen on 24 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match can be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match begin?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will occur at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match can be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can even comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

