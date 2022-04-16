Tata IPL 2022 MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Rahul’s blistering hundred guides Lucknow to 199/4 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score: Excellent final over by Jaydev Unadkat. Just 4 from the last over and he additionally bought the wicket of Deepak Hooda. Mumbai want 200 to win.

Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants reside rating streaming, IPL 2022: Winless after 5 matches, Mumbai Indians shall be determined to interrupt their dropping streak after they tackle a assured Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai Brabourne Stadium on 16 April.

Lucknow Super Giants come into this encounter on the again of a heartbreaking loss to Rajasthan Royals within the final sport. The facet would want their batting to step up and make their presence felt. Their bowlers went the gap in opposition to Rajasthan. Hence, KL Rahul may tweak round with the mixtures to make his batting line-up extra stable.

The pitches at Brabourne Stadium have been a belter to bat on. With the sport being performed within the daytime, dew may not play a decisive position. However, the captain successful the toss may nonetheless need to bowl first.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match be performed?



The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will happen on 16 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?



The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match shall be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match begin?



The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start from 3.30 pm onwards. The toss shall be held at 3 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?



The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match can even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Fabian Allen, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Suryakumar Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Ravi Bishnoi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Andrew Tye, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan