Tata IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: Desperate Mumbai aim to get off mark with first win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Pune. Mumbai lie rock-bottom of the league, remaining the one winless workforce this season after CSK picked up a win over RCB final night time. Stay tuned for extra updates.

Preview: Mumbai Indians will purpose to notch up their first win of the season once they lock horns with the Punjab Kings within the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Mumbai has to date misplaced to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore and time has come for them to start out successful video games, ranging from this match in opposition to the Punjab Kings.

PBKS, alternatively, began the season with an excellent run-chase in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore, however was then overwhelmed by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Later, they beat Chennai Super Kings, earlier than Gujarat Titans snatched a win from the jaws of defeat of their final match.

Here’s every little thing it is advisable to know concerning the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be performed?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will happen on 13 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be held?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match shall be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match begin?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss shall be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may also comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

