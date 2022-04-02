Tata IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live cricket score: Mumbai lose well set Kishan, Varma after fifties – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live cricket rating, ninth IPL Match Live Coverage: After 10 overs, MI have moved on to 94/2 with Varma and Kishan stitching a 50-run partnership

Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals reside rating streaming, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to bounce again, after their defeat within the opening recreation, once they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) within the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This match will happen on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (2 April).

Mumbai Indians saved their undesirable report of shedding their season opener as they went right down to Delhi Capitals regardless of dominating the sport for a majority of the overs. Rajasthan Royals, alternatively, flexed their batting muscle towards Sunrisers Hyderabad of their first outing of the season. The Rajasthan-based outfit received the sport by 61 runs.

Rajasthan Royals are excessive on confidence after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, however they need to be cautious of the risk posed by Mumbai Indians as they are going to be bolstered with the return of Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma and staff have loved a great run over Rajasthan Royals within the latest previous. And, will probably be an fascinating encounter to be careful for

When will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be performed?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will happen on 2 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match shall be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match begin?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will start from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss shall be held at 3 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch MI vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The MI vs RR match may even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can observe firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Aryan Juyal, Tymal Mills, Dewald Brevis, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jos Buttler, Anunay Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen, Karun Nair, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, James Neesham, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

