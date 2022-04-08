Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Live Update: Wade, Gill begin Titans’ chase of 190 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans have gained the toss and they’ll bowl first. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow makes his Punjab Kings debut tonight.

Preview: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to proceed their successful run once they lock horns with Punjab Kings on Friday.

Gujarat Titans have been fairly sensible and gained each their video games to this point. Their first win got here in opposition to the Lucknow Super Giants after which adopted it up with a 14-run win in opposition to Delhi Capitals. While their bowlers have been excellent within the match in opposition to Delhi Capitals, on the batting entrance, Shubman Gill confirmed his class as he smashed a 46-ball 84.

Punjab Kings, alternatively, have gained two of their three video games to this point. Their all-attack strategy has been working for them, and with the inclusion of Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada, their bowling shares have been bolstered. Rahul Chahar has hit good type with the ball and this bodes nicely for the facet.

When will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match be performed?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will happen on 8 April.

Where will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will likely be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match begin?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm and the toss will likely be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The PBKS vs GT match will likely be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match can even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Prerak Mankad, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

