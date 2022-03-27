Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live Update: Du Plessis, Kohli take RCB to 205/2 from 20 overs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live cricket rating , third IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set to happen on the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Match begins at 7.30 pm IST with the toss at 7 pm. Stay tuned for extra updates.

Preview: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in opposition to one another within the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on 27 March. The third match of the IPL will happen on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both groups have made important adjustments of their squad this 12 months. While PBKS have appointed Mayank Agarwal as their new captain, RCB are banking on their new skipper Faf du Plessis to information them to victory. Punjab Kings had retained Agarwal for Rs 12 crore on this 12 months’s public sale and have additionally given him the captaincy.

Furthermore, the workforce has additionally purchased high-profile gamers like Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada for whopping sums of Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 9.25 respectively. The workforce additionally has Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan and Shikhar Dhawan of their squad.

As for RCB, the workforce is anticipated to overlook the presence of AB de Villiers, who retired final 12 months. The workforce additionally has Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Kartik, Josh Hazelwood and Glenn Maxwell of their squad.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match be performed?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will happen on 27 March.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match be held?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match shall be held on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match begin?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm. The toss shall be held at 7 pm on 27 March.

Where are you able to watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 on TV and on-line?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match may even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can even observe firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the PBKS vs RCB match.

Squad:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Ansh Patel, Atharva Tide, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone, Raj Angad Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Baltej Dhanda, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada,Writtick Chatterjee and Shahrukh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Dinesh Kartik, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazelwood, Siddharth Kaul and Chama Milind.

