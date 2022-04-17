Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Update: Chahar gets the breakthrough, removes Tripathi after steady stand – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH Live cricket rating, twenty eighth IPL Match Live Coverage: Rahul Chahar will get a wicket after Tripathi takes aerial route on that tossed up supply however coudn’t time that effectively. Shahrukh Khan completes a superb catch to dismiss an in-form batter.

PREVIEW: Sunrisers Hyderabad gained emphatically of their final match in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kane Williamson-led facet will look to proceed their profitable methods as they sq. off with an aggressive Punjab Kings within the first match of Sunday’s double header.

This fixture will happen on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both these sides have gained three out of 5 video games. However, SRH are positioned seventh whereas Punjab come into this contest positioned third, owing to distinction of their web run charge.

In their final match, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. They have to kind out a number of points with the bowling as their batting seems to be stable.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, come into it having clinched their final three matches on the bounce and their complete win over Kolkata Knight Riders ought to give them numerous confidence.

The floor at Dr DY Patil gives nice help to each stroke-makers in addition to spinners. Since, that is a day recreation, dew won’t play an element and therefore, it is going to be attention-grabbing to see what resolution the captain profitable the toss takes.

When will the Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad match be performed?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will happen on 17 April.

Where will the Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad match be held?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will likely be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match begin?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will likely be held at 3 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can even comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Raj Angad Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Saurabh Dubey, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Sean Abbott, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Vishnu Vinod, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

