Tata IPL 2022: RCB vs GT head to head records, Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record against Gujarat Titans – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Royal Challengers Bangalore will sq. off towards Gujarat Titans for the second time on this ongoing season of the Indian Premier League at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on 19 May. While Gujarat Titans have already confirmed their place within the high 2, it’s a must-win sport for the Faf du Plessis-led facet to remain alive within the playoff race.

Gujarat Titans are coming off a complete win towards Chennai Super Kings of their final encounter. They efficiently chased down 134, dropping solely 3 wickets within the course of. On the opposite hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a loss in a high-scoring conflict towards Punjab Kings. The Bangalore-based franchise fell 54 runs wanting the 210-run goal.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head:

Match performed: 01

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 00

Gujarat Titans: 01

No outcome: 00

RCB vs GT Previous Game Result:

Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 30 April 2022.

In the earlier encounter between the 2 sides, Gujarat snatched a snug win. Batting first, RCB put up a goal of 171 runs. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar smashed half- centuries, scoring 58 off 53 and 52 off 32 respectively for Bangalore. In reply, the GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Subhman Gill stitched a 50-run partnership and gave their facet a powerful begin. In the top, David Miller’s 39 and Rahul Tewatia’s 43 helped the Titans to win the match by 6 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Shahabaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

