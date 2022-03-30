Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Live Update: Hasaranga removes Shreyas Iyer, KKR in trouble – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live cricket rating , sixth IPL Match Live Coverage: A superb first over from Hasaranga. He diversified his tempo properly and combined his variations. Got the wicket of Shreyas Iyer and gave away simply two runs.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bangalore within the sixth match of Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday (30 March) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Knight Riders began off in type beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings within the season opener and shall be excessive on confidence whereas Royal Challengers are coming within the match on the again of a loss in a high-scoring match towards Punjab Kings. Bangalore led by their new skipper Faf Du Plessis, shall be desperately attempting to make a robust comeback after a five-wicket loss towards Punjab. On the opposite hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will intention to hold ahead the momentum after beginning the season on a vivid word.

The batting unit of RCB did properly as they put 206 runs on the board. But their bowling aspect was an infinite letdown. The bowling trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga skilled a uncommon failure. The captain himself anticipated a greater present from them. Royal Challengers Bangalore now maintain an undesirable document. They are the one aspect that didn’t defend 200 plus runs for the fourth time within the historical past of the Indian Premier League. Anuj Rawat’s innings could be a constructive takeaway from the final match. The southpaw batted properly and scored 21 runs. Dinesh Karthik additionally appeared assured in his function as a finisher. Now, the bowling unit has its activity minimize out for the following match.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders did properly to limit CSK’s batting lineup to simply 131. The batters completed the match clinically with out a trouble. They snatched a snug win by 6 wickets. Shreyas Iyer appeared assertive on his captaincy debut for the Knight Riders.

DY Patil Stadium is a batting paradise with brief boundaries. The staff batting second will get an enormous benefit contemplating the dew issue.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be performed?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will happen on 30 March 2022.

Where will the Royal Challengers vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match shall be performed at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss shall be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch the RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match shall be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar as properly.

You also can comply with firstpost.com for dwell commentaries and scores.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

