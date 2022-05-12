Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Coverage, venue, date, timing – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

With an eye fixed on playoff qualification, Faf dun Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore will tackle Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in an essential Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 fixture. The RCB vs PBKS encounter is scheduled to happen on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

RCB want no less than one win of their remaining two matches to maintain a foot contained in the playoffs. If they win each of their remaining matches then they’ll end within the prime two.

The equation will not be that simple for PBKS. They must win their remaining three matches to face an opportunity to qualify for the playoffs and not using a hiccup.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match be performed?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will happen on 13 May.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match be held?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will likely be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match begin?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will likely be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match can even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Raj Angad Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

