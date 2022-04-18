Tata IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: Buttler gets RR off to brisk start – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live cricket rating, thirtieth IPL Match Live Coverage: Buttler trying ominous out within the center. He’s timing them rather well. Welcomes Chakaravarthy with a smack down the bottom for a SIX. He then ends the over with one other brilliantly timed shot via covers. 15 runs off the over.

Preview: Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to shrug off their final defeat and get again to profitable methods after they meet on 18 April. The thrilling contest will happen at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

While Rajasthan misplaced their final sport towards Gujarat Titans by 37 runs, KKR fared no higher towards a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad. A victory for both facet may also help them keep their spot within the high 4 of the purpose desk.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be performed?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will happen on 18 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will likely be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will likely be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs KKR match will even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may observe firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Anunay Singh, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Shubham Garhwal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Tejas Baroka, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer,Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana, Mohammad Nabi, Aman Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Ashok Sharma and Harshit Rana

