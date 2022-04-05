Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Update: Rajasthan Royals eye 3rd consecutive win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live cricket rating, thirteenth IPL Match Live Coverage

Preview: It goes to be Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Siraj when Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 5 April.

Both the perimeters have performed two video games every. While Rajasthan Royals are on prime of the IPL 2022 factors desk with two consecutive wins, RCB have emerged victorious in a single and misplaced one.

Bangalore come into this match after having gained their final match towards the Kolkata Knight Riders.

It is anticipated to be an exciting contest. Fans shall be wanting to see Faf du Plessis when he’s challenged by Trent Boult.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be performed?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will happen on 5 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match shall be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match begin?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss shall be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match shall be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can observe firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Daryl Mitchell, Shubham Garhwal, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Suyash Prabhudesai, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Williey, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Luvinith Sisodia, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazelwood, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

