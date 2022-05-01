Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Update: Gaikwad’s 99, Conway’s 85 not out help CSK post 202/2 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

SRH vs CSK Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live replace: Choudhary retains issues tight within the first 4 deliveries of the primary over, with simply two coming off it, earlier than getting smacked for back-to-back fours by Sharma — a lofted straight drive adopted by a assured pull over midwicket. 10 from the primary over.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad might be trying to get again on the successful monitor when they’ll face Chennai Super Kings for the second time within the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The thrilling fixture will happen on 1 May at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association.

During their earlier encounter within the match, the Hyderabad-based franchise clinched a snug victory over the Super Kings. The collective efforts of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and skipper Kane Williamson helped the crew efficiently chase down 155 runs with 14 balls left to spare. This time, CSK will strive all the things to show the tables and preserve themselves alive within the playoff race.

Both sides will step onto the sector after struggling losses of their earlier video games. Chennai fell 11 runs wanting reaching the goal of 188 towards Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings of their final match.

In their earlier outing, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to limit the storm created by Gujarat’s Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan and misplaced the high-scoring contest in a gripping final over.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be performed?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will happen on 1 May 2022.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match might be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match begin?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards on Sunday. The coin might be tossed in entrance of the captains at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match might be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings can even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may observe firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores updates and reside commentary of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

