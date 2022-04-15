Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: Rana brings up 14th IPL half-century – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live cricket rating, twenty fifth IPL Match Live Coverage: Bhuvneshwar returns within the slog overs. Russell tees off on this over, accumulating two fours together with an enormous six over large lengthy off 16 coming off the over. Bhuvi’s conceded 30 from his three overs to date.



Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders reside rating streaming, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad will tackle Kolkata Knight Riders within the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 on Friday.

This match will happen on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and if the type of each the edges is something to go by, we are able to hope for an thrilling conflict. After struggling two defeats on the trot, Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced again and notched up two successive wins. KKR, alternatively, have been pretty constant, and have gained three out of their 5 video games to date. However, they misplaced their final recreation in opposition to the Delhi Capitals and have to bounce again to their successful methods.

Here’s all you want to know concerning when and the place to observe SRH vs KKR match:

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match be performed?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will happen on 15 April.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match might be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss might be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match might be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match can even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may also comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), R Samarth, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Romario Shepherd, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Alex Hales, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Pratham Singh, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

