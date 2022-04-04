Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG Live Update: Williamson and Co look to get off the mark on points table

SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH might be hoping for a fast turnaround after their opening sport loss to RR. Stay tuned for extra updates.

Preview: Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will tackle KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 4 April.

In the final sport towards Rajasthan Royals, SRH conceded 210 runs and in reply might solely handle 149 and that too primarily as a result of innings of Washington Sundar, Aiden Markram and Romario Shepherd.

Lucknow Super Giants, however, got here from behind to seal an exciting win towards the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring match.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be performed?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will happen on 4 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match might be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match begin?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss might be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match might be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The LSG vs SRH match might be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar as properly.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shashank Singh, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.