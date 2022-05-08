Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: RCB opt to bat, Farooqi makes IPL debut – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB cricket rating, 54th IPL Match Live Coverage: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson hope to regain kind on this mid-table conflict

Sunrisers Hyderabad will tackle the Royal Challengers Bangalore of their subsequent match on the Wankhede Stadium on 8 May. The Kane Williamson-led SRH come into this match on the again of three straight defeats and they should get their marketing campaign again on observe in the event that they goal to make it to the playoffs.

On the opposite hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their shedding streak with a convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings of their final encounter. Although their batting didn’t fireplace as anticipated, a strong bowling efficiency led by Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel noticed them clinch an important victory Virat Kohli now must carry out and if this occurs, this RCB aspect can have all their bases coated.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be performed?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will happen on 8 May.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match might be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match begin?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss might be held at 3 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match might be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The SRB vs RCB match may also be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Priyam Garg, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips.

