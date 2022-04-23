Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Its Entire Passenger Vehicle Range

Joining a platoon of different automotive producers who’ve hiked their costs on this fiscal, Tata Motors have introduced a worth hike for its passenger automobiles with impact from right this moment, April 23, 2022. Tata Motors mentioned that the worth hike comes as an impact of rising enter prices, and the costs have been elevated by 1.1 per cent on a median, various throughout fashions and variants.

Tata Motors additionally showcased the Tata Curvv Electric SUV Concept earlier this month.

Model New Price Range (Ex-Showroom – Mumbai)

Tata Tiago ₹ 5.22 Lakh – ₹ 7.67 Lakh

Tata Punch ₹ 5.67 Lakh – ₹ 9.48 Lakh

Tata Tigor ₹ 5.82 Lakh – ₹ 8.44 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV ₹ 12.24 Lakh – ₹ 13.39 Lakh

Tata Altroz ₹ 6.00 Lakh – ₹ 10.00 Lakh

Tata Nexon ₹ 7.42 Lakh – ₹ 13.73 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV ₹ 14.54 Lakh – ₹ 17.15 Lakh

Tata Harrier ₹ 14.52 Lakh – ₹ 21.81 Lakh

Tata Safari ₹ 15.02 Lakh – ₹ 23.30 Lakh







This information comes simply over 3 weeks after the top of the final fiscal, the place Tata Motors registered a 49 per cent growth over FY2020-21 and in addition recorded highest ever annual gross sales. India’s largest automaker additionally registered a report quarterly gross sales in This fall 2022. Tata Motors also plans to introduce longer range EVs in the next 2 years, and are reportedly set to manufacture as many as 2 lakh EVs per year at Ford’s Sanand Plant.

