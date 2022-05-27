Tata Motors creates record, files for a total of 125 patents in FY22

Tata Motors says that it has been always making recent investments in new age applied sciences with the intention to allow future prepared mobility.

Tata Motors on Friday introduced that it has managed to file for a file variety of 125 patents in FY22. This comes out as the very best ever in its historical past. The firm additional added that the patents filed entail a various vary of improvements and developments in conventional in addition to new power powertrain applied sciences, security, related automobile applied sciences, physique in white (BIW) & trims together with different automobile techniques. Out of the all of the filed patents, 56 managed to obtain a grant throughout the identical interval.

The firm says that it has been always making recent investments in new age applied sciences with the intention to allow future prepared mobility. “We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge applied sciences and options within the areas of recent power options, security, product efficiency, price of possession and digitalization,” stated Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors.

“An enabling tradition and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst our workforce and the drive to maintain difficult the established order in pursuit of excellence has been the important thing to supply. We stay dedicated to make use of our engineering prowess in creating high class mobility options to serve the evolving aspirations of our clients,” added Petkar.

The firm provides that the Research and Development centres of Tata Motors have received a number of prestigious accolades and honors not too long ago. These embrace:

– Two CII GreenCo awards for the Tata Motors on the eighth Edition of CII National Award for Environment Best Practices (2021),

– The IP Excellence Award, 2021 accorded by Questel, in recognition of Tata Motors’ beneficial contribution as an Innovation-Driven Organization,

– The “Special Appreciation Award” in “7th CII Industrial Intellectual Property Award Ceremony” in November 2021, and

– Excellence award on the forty sixth International conference on Quality Circles 2021.

